Dr Chaand Nagpaul: The System's Not wrong, We Don't Have The Resources Right

The British Medical Association has predicted the NHS winter crisis will extend throughout the summer this year.

BMA chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said the data "clearly shows what doctors working on the front line have been saying for some time - that the 'winter crisis' has truly been replaced by a year-round crisis."

The report outlines a best-case scenario alongside a worst-case scenario for the months of July, August and September - drawing comparisons to the winters of 2015 and 2015 respectively.

Ambulances outside the Accident and Emergency Department of the Royal Liverpool University Hospital. Picture: PA Images

Speaking to Ian Payne, he said that money is a "fundamental part" of a working NHS and that unless it's funded at the same level as European models, "it's hard to argue a case for alternate health care systems."

"Is the system wrong?" asked Ian Payne.

"We have to look at the overall health spend" Dr Nagpaul said.

"We spend about £10 billion less per year compared to the European average.

"If you compare ourselves to the leading European nations, we spend about £20 billion less per year.

"Its not fair to compare ourselves when we're not funded at the same level.

"That is the problem for the NHS.

"Not that the system's wrong, we just don't have the resources right."