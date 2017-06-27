Grenfell Tower Surrounding Residents Are "Not Being Updated"

27 June 2017, 18:08

Grenfell Tower Surrounding Residents Are "Not Being Updated"

00:02:26

Caller Jamal, who lives next to Grenfell Tower, tells Ian Payne that government updates are "very messy".

Asked by Ian whether the governments response is better, caller Jamal replied “I think they are finally speeding up but it’s not good enough.

“At the moment residents are all over the place. Survivors are all over the place.

"They have not been told what’s happening."

Ian Payne Jamal

As a surrounding resident, Jamal said that he has “not been told” about anything, and that the government “at least” needs to consult the residents.

He added: “Is it safe for the surrounding residents to be based where they are at the moment?”

