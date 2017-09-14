Hypnotherapist's Call To Bipolar Presenter Ian Payne Left Listeners Amazed

14 September 2017, 13:15

A hypnotherapist has claimed he provides a solid cure to anxiety and panic attacks saying he's "never had anyone in his chair who hasn't been cured".

Harley Street-based hypnotherapist Neil Drew called Ian and insisted “I don’t think it will help, I know it will”.

The presenter who was initially sceptical was given examples like that of a man who presented signs of social anxiety to the point where he no longer travelled out of his town and was fast becoming recluse.

Neil Drew said that by taking him “right back to its origins” they were able to identify the source of the anxiety.

He spoke about how the brain “files” things which have hurt or scared us and operates “by giving us a feeling”.

Listen to his full account in the video at the top of this page.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien was moved by Kieron's comments on the Grenfell Inquiry

This Grenfell Solicitor's Point On The Inquiry Is So, So Powerful
Ian Dunt had to correct Daniel Hannan on one of his claims

Ian Dunt Tells Brexiteer Daniel Hannan Some Facts About EU Nationals' Rights
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Shelagh had little time for Tom's claim people "should stick to their own group"

Remarkable Moment Shelagh Receives Call From A White Nationalist

1 month ago

Al Gore, speaking to James O'Brien on LBC

Al Gore Slams BBC For "Engaging In Climate Change Denial"

1 month ago

Donald Trump has been criticised over his comments to North Korea

Trump Is Putting Our Lives In Danger, Guam Senator Tells LBC

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile