Hakeem Kae-Kazim: 'Hollywood Has A Duty To Reflect Culture Honestly'

25 February 2017, 17:36

Ian Payne Spoke To Hakeem Kae-Kazim

Here Hollywood actor Hakeem Kae-Kazim speaks to Ian Payne about the necessity for diversity in the television and film industry.

'Hollywood Has A Duty To Reflect Culture Honestly' Says Kae-Kazim

02:18

