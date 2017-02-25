Hakeem Kae-Kazim: 'Hollywood Has A Duty To Reflect Culture Honestly'

Here Hollywood actor Hakeem Kae-Kazim speaks to Ian Payne about the necessity for diversity in the television and film industry.

'Hollywood Has A Duty To Reflect Culture Honestly' Says Kae-Kazim Here Hollywood actor Hakeem Kae-Kazim, known for his roles in television series Black Sails and film Hotel Rwanda, spoke to Ian Payne about diversity in the film industry. 02:18

Hollywood actor Hakeem Kae-Kazim, known for his roles in television series Black Sails and film Hotel Rwanda, spoke to Ian Payne about the importance of accurate cultural representation in television and film.