Oliver Letwin: "I was David Cameron's Odd-Job Man"

Conservative MP Oliver Letwin confessed he was more of an 'odd-job man' than a 'right-hand man' to David Cameron in this interview with Ian Payne.

Oliver Letwin, MP for West Dorset, is the former Minister of State for Government Policy, Shadow Home Secretary, Shadow Chancellor and former Chair of the Conservative Party's Policy Review.

He has been referred to as David Cameron's right-man, but in this entertaining interview with Ian Payne he says he was more of an "odd-job man".