Police Didn't Tell This Victim Her Stalker Was Out Of Prison

20 January 2018, 17:26

A victim says she wasn't told her stalker had been released from prison, even though he'd tried to start a fire outside her house.

Poppy's stalker followed her and turned up at her work, and family's house, and even put her picture in phone boxes to get people to call her.

She was sharing her experience with Ian Payne after LBC presenter Shelagh Fogarty revealed she believes someone is stalking her.

Poppy says her stalker was given a warning by police and eventually ended up in prison.

"But the police didn't let me know he was released, and he turned up at my door again."

You can hear what happens next in the video above.

