The Labour Split Demonstrated In One Call To Ian Payne

Ian Payne couldn't get a word in edgeways as two Labour guests demonstrate party split over Jeremy Corbyn's decision to sack Owen Smith.

Labour MP for Rochdale, Tony Lloyd, replaces Owen Smith as the party's shadow Northern Ireland secretary.

"If you ever need exemplification of the splits in the Labour Party, there it is" said Ian Payne, as he put an end to a "spicy" phone call with two members of the Labour Party.

Stephen Doughty, Labour MP for Cardiff and South Penarth, was supporting Owen Smith for standing by his principles by calling for a second EU referendum in a newspaper article.

But Rob Lugg, a Labour Party activist and former member of the national committee of Momentum, thought that Mr Smith was going to be sacked as soon as he saw the article online.

Ian Payne was unable to get a word in edgeways as the two disagreed on whether Jeremy Corbyn was wrong to sack the shadow minister for sticking up for his principles.