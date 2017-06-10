Tory MP: 'The Manifesto Was Rotten To The Core And Mean Spirited'

10 June 2017, 17:21

Tory MP: 'The Manifesto Was Rotten To The Core And Mean Spirited'

Nigel Evans, Conservative MP for the Ribble Valley constituency , absolutely slammed the Tory manifesto, and the advisors thought to be responsible for it.

04:10

Nigel Evans slammed the PM and her advisors for approving the "rotten" and "mean spirited" manifesto in this interview with Ian Payne.

The Conservative MP for the Ribble Valley constituency spoke to Ian Pay following the resignation of Theresa May's two key advisors, Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy. 

Political Expert's Damning Evaluation Of Theresa May's Key Advisors

He was absolutely raging about the loss of a Tory majority following the election - and he knows exactly what caused the party to lose seats: the "rotten" manifesto. 

The MP slated the manifesto, and questioned Theresa May's judgement for ever approving it. 

Latest on LBC

Theresa May James O'Brien

James O’Brien Reacts With Disbelief To Theresa May’s “Ignorant” Speech
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage Reveals His General Election Result Prediction

James O'Brien Jeremy Corbyn

James O'Brien Nails Why Voters Fled Theresa May For Jeremy Corbyn
Lord Sugar

Corbyn Voters Didn't Know What They Were Voting For: Lord Sugar

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Iain Dale On LBC

Iain Dale's Apology: My LBC Callers Told Me This Would Happen

1 day ago

Ian Collins

Ian Collins's Epic Response: This Is What Politicians Should Say About Terror Attacks

4 days ago

Richard Angell

Terrorists Won't Keep Us Off The Streets, Witness Tells LBC

6 days ago

Central London

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile