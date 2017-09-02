Traffic Warden: Don't Hate Me I'm Only Doing My Job

Now Discussing
Lucy Beresford hosts LBC's Sex And Relationships show.
2 September 2017, 17:15
Ian Payne was discussing what the worst job is, this traffic warden thinks his career makes him a target for the public.
A traffic warden rang into LBC to talk about the abuse he experiences on a daily basis.
He told Ian Payne that he gets abused "three of four times a week".
Ian Payne asked whether he was on an inscentive scheme and the traffic warden replied "no sir".
Do you think he has the worst job in the world? Take a look and decide by scrolling up and watching the video.