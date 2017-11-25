What Should You Do In A Terror Attack? LBC Asked An Emergency Expert

The terror scare at Oxford Circus station turned out to be a false alarm, but it highlighted the constant threat from terrorism and the need to know what to do in an emergency.

Expert in mass emergency behaviour John Drury said that those who panicked yesterday did what was expected of them in that situation.

He also said that it was natural for people to run if they see other people run. To talk about panic is a "little unfair when the government's advice is to run and hide in a situation like this".

False alarm on Oxford Street. Picture: LBC

John expressed his hope that the situation wouldn't lead to a "false negative" where people wouldn't take potential terror threats seriously. He said, "you shouldn't underestimate danger... if you're a shopper seeing other shoppers moving away and being scared it tells you that there is something to be worried about".

He said that the people are more likely to get pushed in narrow exits and corridors, so the evacuation plans are usually coordinated to keep people calm and orderly.

Drury issued a warning about the role of social media, "you have to be careful who you trust and who you believe" he said.