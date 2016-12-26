Why George Michael Was A 'Man With A Message'

26 December 2016, 17:54

Peter Tatchell Chats To Ian About George Michael

Human Rights Campaigner Peter Tatchell spoke to Ian Payne about why George Michael was a 'man with a message' following the singer's death.

The human rights activist spoke to Ian Payne following the death of George Michael yesterday afternoon. 

Why George Michael Was A 'Man With A Message'

Human Rights Campaigner Peter Tatchell spoke to Ian Payne about George Michael's political and social influence following the singer's death.

02:13

Mr Tatchell, who is known for his work with LGBT social movements, said he knew George before he hit superstardom. 

Ian asked him if he saw George Michael as more than a musician. Mr Tatchell responded: "Absolutely. George was a man with a message. He was not a bubblegum heartthrob pop star. 

"That was part of him, of course, but he was more than that. I think particularly his solo career really brought out the best of him. He really progressed musically as an artist, musically and lyrically."

He then referenced to George's song 'Shoot the Dog':  "That biting satire against the Iraq war, against in particular George W. Bush and Tony Blair." 

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Hands LBC

Enraged Dad Wants Farage To Answer For Trump

Shelagh Fogarty sad

Coucil Housing Officer Suspended After Becoming Homeless

James O'Brien smiling in a tank top

James O'Brien Spots Staggering Link Between Southern Strike And The Daily Express

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien on why Britain is unhappy

James Sums Up Why Britain Is Miserable In Three Simple Points

16 days ago

Clive Bull

Caller Worried About Overcrowding... Despite Having NINE Children

23 days ago

James O'Brien Breaking Point

'Britain A Nation Of Tolerance? Give Me A Break'

23 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile