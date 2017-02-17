James: 'Blair's Pro-EU Speech Is An Act Of Epic Courage And Principle'

Here James O'Brien commends controversial former PM Tony Blair on his pro-EU speech given in London today (Friday).

Tony Blair has called on opponents of Brexit to "rise up" to push for a second EU referendum in a keynote speech in London.

Here LBC Presenter James O'Brien commends him.

James said: "He's the one with the thick skin. He's the one who's already been traduced and seen his wife abused and had his family dragged over the coals by the right-wing media.

"He's the one who knows what's at stake here, and he's also the one who is financially in clover, so he doesn't worry about losing his career or losing his livelihood, of losing one of his many, many, many houses.

"He's far from perfect, but he's the only contender for this position because of what we've allowed the British media to create."

He went on: "That's why Tony Blair has to do it...I have a very complicated emotional reaction to Tony Blair, but this is an act of epic courage and principal.

"I say that because he is going to get absolutely crucified by over 80 per cent of the media. And he has painted a target on his back and marched out into the middle of the Colosseum.

"He does not have to do this. He is doing this for one reason, and one reason only. He believes Britain is about to jump into a cauldron of division and economic suffering.

"He believes that Britain is about to break. He believes it."

James added: "What Tony Blair has done, he has done because he believes it to be true. You can believe something different, but you can't accuse him of anything but sincerity.

"And to walk into this environment, doing what he has done today, man. You couldn't do that. I couldn't do that."



