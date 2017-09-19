Boris Is Desperate To Get Sacked, Says James O'Brien

Boris Johnson is desperate to be sacked by Theresa May, James O'Brien told his LBC audience.

After an hour discussing the Foreign Secretary yesterday, James concluded that the only possible reason for his behaviour is that he wants to get away from the Brexit negotiations, but quitting would look like he was deserting the cause.

So he's attempting to make his position untenable instead.

James O'Brien says Boris Johnson is desperate for the sack. Picture: LBC / PA

Speaking on his LBC show he said: "If you want to understand Boris Johnson, just list the circumstances in which he finds himself and ask yourself what you would do if all you cared about was you.

"It's why he came out for Leave. The whole plan was that they would not win the referendum, but he would have shored up the lifelong committed support of the wing of the Tory party that wanted to leave. So he couldn't lose. Unless of course he won. Which is why the expression on his face the morning after winning was not a million miles away from the way a rabbit looks when caught in the headlights of a car.

"So yesterday, wrestling and puzzling, why has he done this weird thing before Theresa May makes her speech. Twenty past one, if you follow me on Twitter, he is gagging to be sacked. He wants to be as far away as possible when the wheels come off. But he knows that resigning would look like desertion.

"So he is gagging to be sacked. The big question now is whether or not he gets his wish from Theresa May.

"And by an amazing coincidence, twenty past ten last night, the political editor editor of The Sun reported an exclusive which saw Boris Johnson's quotes friends end quotes- don't need me to translate that- telling The Sun that he believes the negotiations are going to be a disaster and that Theresa May is going to be humiliated."