This Is Boris Johnson's Cynical Reason For Backing The NHS: James O'Brien

23 January 2018, 11:40

Boris Johnson has demanded Theresa May gives £100million of money that doesn't exist to the NHS. It's so cynical, says James O'Brien.

Reports today say that the Foreign Secretary will pitch to start giving the money we will stop giving to the EU to the NHS instead. He sees this as the start of the £350million claim from the Leave battle bus which even Nigel Farage admitted is not true.

But James says he knows that's not achievable... he just wants to be able to say the NHS is nothing to do with him.

James O'Brien believes Boris Johnson's motives were cynical
James O'Brien believes Boris Johnson's motives were cynical. Picture: LBC / PA

Referring to the newspaper coverage of his demand, James said: "Don't mention the money Boris has wasted, just mention the money that doesn't exist that he's demanded goes to the NHS in order to further undermine the Prime Minister and further jockey for position in the looming leadership election.

"And that my friends is politics and that's why I increasingly wonder what the role of journalism is supposed to be at the moment."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Jane and Kate

Need To “Educate Men” Highlighted On Sexual Harassment Discussion

1 day ago

Matt Frei spoke to Jan Halper-Hayes

Matt Frei Dismisses Claim Michael Wolff "Created" Trump Stories

17 days ago

Shelagh hangs up on caller who won't listen to facts

Shelagh Hangs Up On Caller Who's Fed Up With "Pen Pushing Monkeys" In The NHS

20 hours ago