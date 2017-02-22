Brendan Cox's Inspiring Message: I Want To Bring British People Together Again

Brendan Cox tells LBC he's organising the Great Get Together to bring divided British societies back together again.

His wife, Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox, was murdered on the streets of her constituency in June last year by Thomas Mair, a white supremecist.

Speaking to James O'Brien, Mr Cox said that there has been a rise in intolerance across Europe in the last year.

Brendan Cox's Inspiring Message On British Values Brendan Cox, husband of murdered MP Jo Cox, tells LBC he's organising the Great Get Together to bring divided British societies back together again. 01:10

More to follow...