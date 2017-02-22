Brendan Cox's Inspiring Message: I Want To Bring British People Together Again

22 February 2017, 10:24

Brendan Cox

Brendan Cox tells LBC he's organising the Great Get Together to bring divided British societies back together again.

His wife, Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox, was murdered on the streets of her constituency in June last year by Thomas Mair, a white supremecist.

Speaking to James O'Brien, Mr Cox said that there has been a rise in intolerance across Europe in the last year.

Brendan Cox's Inspiring Message On British Values

Brendan Cox, husband of murdered MP Jo Cox, tells LBC he's organising the Great Get Together to bring divided British societies back together again.

01:10

More to follow...

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage 21st February 2017

"I've Never Heard Such Baloney!" Farage Left Outraged Over Caller's EU Statistics
James O'Brien dewy eyed

Facing Death With Dignity: The Most Life Affirming Call You'll Hear
James O'Brien Headphones

'After 47 Years, My Spanish Husband Doesn't Feel Welcome In The UK Any More'

