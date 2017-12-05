Brexit: We’ve Hit A ‘Brick Wall’ Of Reality Says James O’Brien

James had a scathing attack on everyone who continues to believe “the lies” in relation to Brexit. He also asked whether the Prime Minister is "finished" after UK-EU talks collapsed on Monday.

The LBC presenter said everything surrounding Brexit has become “surreal” and that no matter how much evidence people are shown many are still incapable of understanding the situation.

James said the Good Friday agreement makes customs checks at the [Northern Ireland] border impossible and you cannot have checks of “any kind” without smashing the agreement to pieces.

He drew parallels to extracting eggs from a baked cake.

“It all seems a battle between evidence and emotion,” he added.

James said that the more evidence and facts that emerge the harder it is to sustain the Prime Minister has any mandate.

He said that “to a degree” he feels sorry for Theresa May although that’s “disappearing daily”.

“She’s completely finished, isn’t she? I just can’t see any way round it. What are the options?"

Picture: LBC

He continued: “We’re up against a brick wall of reality.

“Is there any prospect of sense and goodwill returning to the negotiations?”

And, he asked if anyone had seen Jeremy Corbyn or Keir Starmer in the last 24 hours.

You can listen to James O'Brien's many questions on Brexit in the video at the top of this page.