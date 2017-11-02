Current British Politics Feels To James Like “Being Married To An Addict”

2 November 2017, 10:49

James had a scathing attack on those defending Brexit, particularly newspapers, and said “it feels to me like being married to an addict this period of British politics.”

He was reacting to figures which show a decline in EU nurses and midwives wanting to work in the UK since the referendum. Food is already “rotting in the fields” of East Anglia due to a shortfall of seasonal farm workers.

James added people no longer feel welcome here.

He said: "There is no positive spin on a 90 percent shortfall in the number of people coming here to work as nurses" since the referendum vote.

"There is no upside to the fact that the deputy president of the National Farmers Union has described food rotting already in the fields because people don't want to come here to do work that they were previously doing."

