The Call On Police Cuts That Left James O'Brien With His Head In His Hands

4 January 2018, 12:39

James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands after becoming frustrated by a caller's simplistic responses to complex problems.

Brian in Battersea told James that Sadiq Khan was at fault for the increase in knife crime due to his decision to close a number of police stations across London.

That came after the Mayor of London told James that he made the decision to close the front desk of police stations to allow him to keep more officers on the streets.

But James put one simple question to Brian: would he prefer police stations to remain open or to keep the police officers.

James O'Brien was left frustrated by Brian's simplistic answers. Picture: LBC

Brian said he felt keeping police stations open was important.

When James said that would mean he'd have to sack some police officers, he started getting angry.

And then suddenly, he had a huge realisation. Watch the video at the top of the page to watch the call.

