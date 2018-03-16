James O'Brien's Caller With Noisy Neighbours Thrilled As Listener Helps Stop Drilling

James O'Brien was left stunned when he heard the deafening noise made by builders next door to a caller to his show. But one listener knew how to stop it.

Linda's call to LBC went viral two weeks ago when she called to complain about the builders drilling next door. James didn't believe it would be that bad - but it started in the middle of the call and it was so loud, she had to go into the garden to continue the conversation.

The drilling had been going on for 18 months and Linda was at the end of her tether.

The call really touched James - and it really touched another listener as well.

Steve has done a lot of work with local councils and when he heard the call, he realised he might be able to do something to help.

Two weeks later and Linda is finally able to enjoy relaxing in her house again. And she's overjoyed.

She said: "We've had nine days of peace and quiet. Steve has been absolutely brilliant.

"That day, the drilling went on for eight hours. But now we've managed to get an abatement order on that drill. They can't use that drill when we're in the house.

"Steve has been brilliant, he's been so helpful."

James was shocked by the sheer volume of the noise from the neighbours. Picture: LBC

Steve explained to James what he did: "There's always answers to people's problems in legislation, but that information isn't readily available to most people. I've worked in local government for a few years and I know how things work.

"In Linda's case, I knew what she could do and I was happy to help her.

"I sat with a glass of Rioja and sent out emails to the relevant people to get the wheels greased a little bit."

Listen to just how happy Linda is in the video at the top of the page.