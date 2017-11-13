James O'Brien: Why You Can't Trust James Dyson On Brexit

13 November 2017, 11:19

It doesn't matter what a business leader preaches if their company is doing something altogether different, James said.

James Dyson recently sounded off about Brexit, calling for the UK to walk away from negotiations. James O'Brien said it was none of the £8 billion vacuum cleaner magnate's business.

He said: "He is suggesting companies like his should pay less tax, he is worth just shy of £8 billion, personally.

"While simultaneously suggesting people like him should be able to hire and fire staff more easily.

"He transferred production of his vacuum cleaners to Malaysia in 2002, while pledging his washing machines would stay in Britain. They moved a year later.

"And he's just opened a massive research and development facility in Singapore.

"But Paul Dacre and the Daily Mail describes him as the boss that's been speaking up for Britain. Strange times."

Watch the clip at the top of this page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz listens to Jonathan

Former Colleague Of Boris Johnson Reveals How He Became Disillusioned With The Foreign Secretary

19 hours ago

Matt Frei speaks to Hans-Olaf Henkel

EU Official Calls Out Barnier's "Enormous Arrogance" And "Illogical" Position

2 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Brexiteer Gets So Angry At Shelagh Fogarty He Slams Down The Phone

3 days ago