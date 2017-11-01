Compliments v Harassment: James O’Brien Has The Perfect Examples

“I love your shoes verses I love your boobs”. It’s easy to tell the difference between a compliment and an instance of harassment says James.

He asked: “What is the difference between being asked out nicely by a man you are not interested in at work and being harassed?

“I think I know the difference, I would have thought it was obvious.”

He went on to highlight examples which he felt clearly defined the difference.

“Would you like to come out for a drink with me after work? No, sorry I'm not really interested. OK, well you know if you change your mind you know where I am- that's not harassment.”

Or “that's a lovely frock ...ooh I like how low cut that is. Easy to see the difference.”

Watch him go through several more examples in the video at the top of the page.