The Dad Whose Son Is Taught By The Porn Star Maths Teacher

23 March 2018, 14:49

This caller's son is taught by the maths teacher who's been revealed to be an actor in adult films - and he says he was upset that the teacher was suspended.

Scott Sherwood has been suspended by Peacehaven Community School in East Sussex after videos of him were shared among pupils from his adult films.

But Jared, whose 13-year-old son is taught by Mr Sherwood, said he had no problem with the teacher's additional career and said he was dismayed by the school's reaction.

Scott Sherwood was a teacher and porn actor
Scott Sherwood was a teacher and porn actor. Picture: YouTube / Google Street View

He told James O'Brien: "My son goes to the school and he's taught by that teacher. I'm quite dismayed that he's been suspended.

"I've spoken to him and he seems like a nice guy. My son is doing really well at maths, it's one of the subjects that he seems to excel in.

"The projects that he's been given by this teacher - they've now got temporary teachers in so his education will suffer.

"What he gets up to, as long as it doesn't affect his skills as a teacher, I couldn't give a monkeys."

It was a fascinating insight into the story. Watch it in full at the top of the page.

