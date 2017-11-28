"The Daily Mail Is History's Finest Piece Of Peacetime Propaganda"

28 November 2017, 12:40

It's high-time we all recognised the beauty of the Daily Mail, James O'Brien says.

Today in 'James O'Brien Figuratively Tearing Apart The Daily Mail' the LBC presenter has recognised the paper's beauty as a piece of propaganda.

"The Daily Mail persuades people who have been shafted by the rich and shafted by the owning classes, on a daily basis, that somehow they are on the side of the owning classes," James said.

"The reason why their lives aren't going as swimmingly as the people that edit and own those newspapers is foreigners, and immigration."

O'Brien called on his listeners to acknowledge what a "beautiful" feat Dacre's daily was.

He said: "It's a beautiful piece of propaganda. One of the finest pulled off in peacetime, I would argue, in history.

"The idea that people whose lives, incomes, wages, pensions have been diminished, are blaming immigration for their problems in life. It explains Brexit, explains Donald Trump.

"They're not blaming corrupt billionaires or corrupt millionaires, or even people whose wealth is impossible to judge because they won't publish their tax returns.

"Oh man."

Watch the take down at the top of this page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz visibly relishing his conversation with Shahid

Maajid Annihilates Furious Conservative Muslim

9 days ago

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Emma Thompson: Boris Johnson Is Doing "Sweet FA" About Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

3 days ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in Spring 2018

Gurmpy About The Royal Wedding? Shelagh Fogarty Has A Message For You

1 day ago