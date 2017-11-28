"The Daily Mail Is History's Finest Piece Of Peacetime Propaganda"

It's high-time we all recognised the beauty of the Daily Mail, James O'Brien says.

Today in 'James O'Brien Figuratively Tearing Apart The Daily Mail' the LBC presenter has recognised the paper's beauty as a piece of propaganda.

"The Daily Mail persuades people who have been shafted by the rich and shafted by the owning classes, on a daily basis, that somehow they are on the side of the owning classes," James said.

"The reason why their lives aren't going as swimmingly as the people that edit and own those newspapers is foreigners, and immigration."

O'Brien called on his listeners to acknowledge what a "beautiful" feat Dacre's daily was.

He said: "It's a beautiful piece of propaganda. One of the finest pulled off in peacetime, I would argue, in history.

"The idea that people whose lives, incomes, wages, pensions have been diminished, are blaming immigration for their problems in life. It explains Brexit, explains Donald Trump.

"They're not blaming corrupt billionaires or corrupt millionaires, or even people whose wealth is impossible to judge because they won't publish their tax returns.

"Oh man."

Watch the take down at the top of this page.