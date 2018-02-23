"Did You Just Call In To Boast?": James O'Brien's Barb To Sexual Harassment Caller

23 February 2018, 12:04

This caller told James O'Brien he wanted to "put a different slant" on the sexual harassment debate. Two minutes later, he was saying: "You're giving me a slaughtering."

Jake said that he had a 22-year-old assistant who was very flirty and often touched him on the shoulder or arm.

He said left him confused, but he didn't ask her to stop although "I should have done".

He then admitted: "I did like it. She was a very attractive woman."

Which led James to respond: "It sounds like you've just called in to boast."

James O'Brien had a tough response to Jake's call. Picture: LBC

Jake insisted: "Sometimes older men can get confused by how younger women behave and their signals. I don't think she meant anything by it at all.

"I found things changing within myself. My attitude began to change. I began to think of her not as my assistant, but more in an intimate fashion."

Then was James' mic drop moment: "It sounds like you need to ring Lucy Beresford on LBC's Sex And Relationships Show on Saturday night, not me."

Jake had nothing to say but: "You're giving me a slaughtering here, James."

