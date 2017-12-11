The Distressing Call From The Victim Of A Grooming Gang

This is the poignant conversation between James O'Brien and a grooming gang victim who never reported her abuse.

264 people have been convicted for the specific crime of gang grooming since 2005, and of those offenders 222 or 84% were Asian, researchers for Quilliam have found.

This is markedly different from the ethnicity of child sex offenders in paedophile rings, 100% of whom, according to the most recent figures, released in 2012 by the National Crime Agency's Child Exploitation and Online Protection Command, were white.

James O'Brien had a heartbreaking conversation with a woman who was abused when she was 13 by a group of men.

Kate told James O'Brien she thought grooming gangs stemmed from a cultural belief that women of different demographics to the abusers were worthless. Picture: LBC

She told her story about enjoying the initial attention from a man who worked at a fairground, before being passed around among others who worked there.

The key difference for Kate was how the men treated her compared to their own wives and mothers.

This led her to conclude that the agonising abuse she endured stemmed from a culture where outsider women were viewed as "subhuman."

It was only when she fell pregnant that Kate was able to escape.

"It happens where cultures dehumanise people from other cultures," she said. "I've talked to other women that it's happened to, and they all agree with me, but no one speaks out about it because it's an awful shamed thing that we don't want to talk about.

"When I hear this I think 'No, it's not Muslims.' It's a cultural thing, all women are precious, not just the ones that you care for.

"There are so many young girls at home, that are vulnerable, that will be used in this way."

Watch the distressing clip at the top of this page.