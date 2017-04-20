James: I'm Embarrassed About How I Used To Approach Mental Health

On LBC's Mental Health Day, James O'Brien explains how embarrassed he is about how he used to approach the topic of mental health.

Mental Health Matters is the important message on LBC today as Global, LBC's parent company, joins with Heads Together to get people talking about mental health and wellbeing.

James O'Brien feels very passionately about this - and in this clip he explains why.

James said: "I think the world is full of people who used to think that mental health issues were just a case of pulling your socks up and getting on with it. I am so embarrassed to tell you that I used to be like that.

"Of all the things I've changed my mind about in the years that I've had the pleasure of listening to you, I think that probably mental health would be very near the top of the list of things I'm most embarrassed, obesity would be at the very top, and they're linked of course."

He went on: "I would be like 'my kids don't need wellness classes, my kids don't need this, they don't need that, they don't need the other, they just need this, and that'.

"It's just not true. The more you talk about stuff it, the better it gets. Part of the reason why, I think, in this country, our children suffer more than they do in most other countries from these sort of conditions is because of the pressure we've put upon them to be happy, believe it or not."

James added: "It's 2017. I would say that up until the last couple of years, well, you know, that if we go back to Dickens's time, it was a tourist attraction, Bedlam.

"You could go and have a look through the window at lunatics in the asylum. My goodness, the progress we've made.

"Government, I'm afraid, has dropped the ball recently, a lot of its provision of mental health care, a lot of the benefits that were paid out, obviously they're seeking to stop the paying out. We'll park that for the time being."

James continued: "What made you realise that your mental health, was as important, if not more important, than your physical health, because that, to me, is the clincher."