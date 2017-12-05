Entrepreneurial Caller Tells James How Bitcoin Earns Him £30,000 A Month

The cryptocurrency is at a record high and James found out it was spawning a new generation of entrepreneurs.

Bitcoin could join gold as a reliable, long-term way to store wealth as the cryptocurrency gains users and value in a craze which JP Morgan’s analysts believe may turn into something resembling a more traditional asset class.

On the back of blockchain's astronomic rise, astute individuals are profiting from the currency's volatility.

Isaac explained the basic premise of Bitcoin to James, before discussing his successful business ventures with the cryptocurrency, despite admitting he knew nothing about it at the beginning of the year.

He said: "We buy long term, we buy coins at a lower value. I don't actually put a lot of my portfolio in Bitcoins, maybe about 10-20 per cent.

"I was a recruiter in January, learnt how to trade ForEx and moved into this in May and now I've been self-sufficient, managing my own business and clients.

"We just took on a client investment of £30,000 and in a month he's made £7,000 on his money already.

"I did my A Levels and got ABB in Religious Studies, Maths and Spanish. I'm definitely not a geek, I'm just more into this now than I was, I didn't even know what Bitcoin was when I quit my job on May 22nd and May 23rd if when I started."

