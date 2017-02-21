Facing Death With Dignity: The Most Life Affirming Call You'll Hear

21 February 2017, 13:05

James O'Brien dewy eyed

This is the caller to James O'Brien who Chris Evans called the "best caller ever".

As James was discussing how you face death with dignity following the death of Steve Hewlett, Helen in Edinburgh called to tell LBC about her husband Keith, who died of cancer two and a half years ago, aged just 46, leaving behind two young girls.

And she explained that knowing he was going to die changed the way they lived their lives - it washed away the minor niggles that people argue over. Listen to her amazing story below, which made James dewy-eyed.

The Most Life Affirming Call You'll Hear

From James O'Brien: Why you should live your life with mortality in mind. From James

07:07

After her call, TV presenter Chris Evans tweeted to say:

And other listeners revealed the call made them consider changes to their own lives.

