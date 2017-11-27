Friend Of Prince Harry: I'm Standing By The Door Waiting For My Invite

Bryony Gordon spoke to James O'Brien about spring's royal wedding.

Prince Harry is engaged to Meghan Markle, Kensington Palace announced this morning.

Clarence House has announced the couple will marry in Spring 2018, after getting engaged in London earlier this month.

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

Harry first met Meghan last summer.

She's an American actress, best known for her role in the TV drama Suits.

More than 2 billion people watched Prince William's wedding, here's what you can expect from Harry's own wedding.

Bryony Gordon, a friend of the prince, told James O'Brien she didn't intend to leave her front door, hoping for an invite to nip through the letter box.

Having worked with the royal on his mental health campaigning, the Telegraph columnist expressed her happiness for the couple.

Watch the interview at the top of this page.