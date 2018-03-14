James O'Brien's Must-Watch Monologue On Britain's Escalating Row With Russia

This is James O'Brien's epic monologue on why some British people are siding with Vladimir Putin in Britain's row with Russia.

Theresa May has said it is "highly likely" that the Russian state was involved in the nerve agent poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

She outlined a series of sanctions against Russia following the attempted murder, including expelling 23 Russian spies from Britain.

Speaking just before the Prime Minister's speech in parliament, James was very strong on why some people are still backing Russia.

He said: "What amazes me most is the smile that Vladimir Putin must have on his face when he hears people who've grown up with all of the benefits of Western liberal democracy somehow choosing his side against their own country. It's quite incredible.

"The people that lead these narratives are the same people that describe the Sandy Hook massacre as a hoax. They're the same people who argue that fruit juice cartons have been impregnated with a special chemical designed to make children gay. They're the same people who think that the vapour trails behind aeroplanes are all part of a government plan to brainwash us.

"Those are the people that have done Vladimir Putin's bidding in this country and in America."

James said the way Putin has been behaving is straight out of Mein Kampf, adding: "It's all there. Treat people as if they are incredibly stupid, give them a couple of meaningless slogans, a sense of certainty when confronted with complicated issues and they will do your bidding.

"Vladimir Putin has one role and one role only now in the Kremlin and that is just sow dissent and division among what he sees as his foes in Europe, the European Union.

"I still can't quite believe that people get paid in this country, in this business, in broadcasting, in journalism and in politics, to do his bidding for him."