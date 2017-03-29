"Give Me One Way Your Life Is Better For Leaving The EU... Just One"

Kev called James O'Brien thrilled that Britain is leaving the EU. Surely he can give one positive in his life that will come from Brexit? Just one...

With Theresa May set to trigger Article 50 today, James was asking callers to give him one positive that would happen in their life because Britain were leaving the European Union.

Kev called saying that he disagreed with 99% of things that James said.

So when James asks him how his life would improve, surely he had several examples.

Well, he mentioned the man on the moon. Did that satisfy James?

