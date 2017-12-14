Grenfell Volunteer: We Want To Replace Children's Bad Memories With Good Ones

14 December 2017, 15:22

This is the inspirational motivation for the woman running a children's club in the shadow of the Grenfell Tower.

Zoe runs Kids on the Green, a charity which is supporting children affected by the Grenfell tragedy.

She's been working day and night trying to turn things around for the youngsters - and on the six-month anniversary, she told James O'Brien why she was doing it.

Zoe from Kids on the Green spoke to James O'Brien
Zoe from Kids on the Green spoke to James O'Brien. Picture: LBC

She said: "The children, they come and they play and they have fun.

"It's about creating a distraction, that's really what we've tried to do.

"We've tried to replace some of those horrible memories that we know would have been inevitable with some good ones."

This is the touching moment earlier this year when one LBC listener heard Zoe on the radio and drove to North Kensington with a car full of toys to donate.

One generous LBC listener even donated a shipping container because the charity didn't have a permanent home.

