Happy About Brexit? James O'Brien Has Some Facts For You

James O'Brien's Facts On Brexit 02:18

As Britain prepares to leave the EU and the government give reasons it will be a success, James O'Brien has a few facts about what will really happen.

James pointed out these aren't opinions which you can debate. These are evidence-based facts.

On the day that Theresa May will trigger Article 50 to start the process of leaving the European Union, James said on his LBC show: "Every single opinion I express will actually not be an opinion, it will be an exposition of an established fact.

"For example, German carmakers are bracing themselves for a new era of trade tariffs with Britain because Angela Merkel has warned them that she's going to put the 27 remaining members interests first in Brexit talks. That's a matter of fact.

"The possibility of somehow seeing Australia plug the gap that is going to be left by a departure from the European Union has been somewhat torpedoed by the Australian trade minister saying that she sees this is a wonderful opportunity to open up new offices and new relationships with Ireland, so they can keep their access to the European single market.

"We're taking back control. Except we're not, we're giving control to the 27 remaining countries who will now be able to dot every i, cross every t and insert every comma into the terms of the relationship we have with the largest trading block in the world.

"And then of course you could dance across the Atlantic to America where Donald Trump's recently appointed Secretary of State for Business has described Brexit as a wonderful opportunity for America to nick the business currently being done in Britain.

"And do you know what else I discovered this morning? 60% of fish landed on British soil in British ports lands in Scotland, which voted to remain. So even the argument, which is probably the most fatuous and hackneyed of all, that the fishing industry somehow has an enormous role or a glittering future as a result of Brexit, falls apart like an even cheaper suit when you recognise the fact that 60% of fish landed in British ports is currently landed in the part of Britain that voted most persuasively to remain in the European Union.

"A part of Britain which coincidentally also now is agitating to leave the United Kingdom.

"So when we sit here in about a decade's time and reflect upon the country we've got back, there's a very real chance it's going to actually consist of England and Wales. That will be the country we've got.

"And you know what you have to do now... you have to put your fingers in your ears, close your eyes and go 'Good, I never like the Scots anyway and those pesky Irish, they just caused lots of trouble'.

"This is it, this is what we want, making Britain great again by shrinking it by half."