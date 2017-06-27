How Can The Grenfell Residents Trust The Authorities After This, Asks James

27 June 2017, 12:41

James O'Brien doesn't believe there is an establishment cover-up over the Grenfell fire. But people also said that about Hillsborough for years.

James Dismissed Grenfell Conspiracy, Then One Thing Came To Mind...

James Dismissed Grenfell Conspiracy, Then One Thing Came To Mind...

00:01:36

Labour MP David Lammy has suggested the government has lowered the number of fatalities in the Grenfell fire to ease unrest in the community.

After a reaction so bad that Theresa May had to apologise for it, James said he understands why the locals don't trust the authorities.

But he simply doesn't believe that there is anyone who is deliberately covered up any responsibility for the tragedy.

And then one word came into his mind... Hillsborough.

James O'Brien thoughtful

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "How can they have faith in the authorities if the authorities have not only, they believe, created the circumstances in which the tragedy occurred.

"Cynically, politically, economically - 100 quid remember, council tax rebate for everyone in the borough that pays full-rate council tax while the refurbishment was being done on the cheap and the building was being wrapped in flammable cladding to make a saving of £5,000.

"So how do we get trust? I don't know but I think it's probably the first thing that has to be done.

"If you think it's a cover up and a conspiracy, give me a call and tell me and I will make a friendly attempt to persuade you that it isn't.

"And then just in the back of my mind, as I say that out loud, I just hear that dread word... Hillsborough.

"They really will move heaven and earth to keep the truth from the people, especially when the people have been killed by institutional incompetence, deceit, dishonesty.

"Alright, we have got Kelvin MacKenzie, thank God, in the game anymore, writing lies on the front of the Sun under the headline of The Truth. But we have got a media that is probably less trusted now than at any point I can remember."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien DUP

James O'Brien: This Is What The DUP Really Stand For

Nigel Farage DUP

Nigel Farage Puts Things Straight With Romanian Caller Over Staying In The EU
Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Darren Adam in the LBC studio

This Woman Lost Everything In A House Fire, But What Happened Next Was Wonderful

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien Snap Election

James O'Brien's Thought Provoking Take On Snap Election

James O'Brien Waving Hands

Furious Trump Fan Flounders When Asked To Name Just One Media "Lie"
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawazz

Maajid Nawaz: Monarchy Here To Stay

1 day ago

Frei and Brok

"You Asked For Brexit, Not Us' Says Former Chair Foreign Affairs Committee

3 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Passionate Remainer Is So Ashamed Of Brexit He Bursts Into Tears

3 days ago