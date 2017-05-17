One Story, Opposite Reports. No Wonder We're Confused, Says James O'Brien

17 May 2017, 11:21

A Perfect Example Of Why Voters Are Confused, By James O'Brien

01:41

One story, two completely opposite reports in the two most popular, pro-Brexit newspapers. No wonder the voters are confused, says James O'Brien.

The Sun says the EU judges made a decision which will make a post-Brexit trade deal more difficult.

While th Mail reported the same story as making that same trade deal easier.

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "This is just an illustration of how mad things have become, particularly in the context of Brexit.

"The best-selling newspaper in the country, second biggest Brexit cheerleader: European judges provoked fury last night with a ruling that could make a trade deal with the EU tougher for Britain.

"Second best-selling newspaper in the country, biggest Brexit cheerleader: The EU's top court has paved the way for a swift post-Brexit trade deal by significantly reducing the ability of national parliaments to stand in the way of an agreement.

James O'Brien stripes

"And some people still argue that we were sufficiently well-informed to make a proper choice during the referendu. This is nearly a year later and the two biggest cheerleaders in the country for Brexit have reported an identical story as polar opposite.

"So God forbid we should be a little bit confused about things."

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
James listening

James Stunned By Caller’s “Poetic” Portrayal Of Life In Britain

Nigel Farage Donald Trump

Trump Shared Intelligence With Russia, So What? Asks Nigel Farage

maajid nawaz quran

Maajid Destroys Muslim Caller After He Refused To Condemn Stoning Women

