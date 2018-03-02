A Simple Trick That Could Fix Your Broken Boiler In The Cold

2 March 2018, 17:03

As temperatures continue to plummet across Britain, this simple trick could get your broken boiler back in action - and save you money too.

The UK has battled snow and sub-zero temperatures this week as Storm Emma swept across the country.

The cold weather can cause havoc with boilers, with many of us waking up to no heating or hot water.

If this sounds familiar then you might want to listen to the advice of one LBC listener.

Michael in Falkirk, a gas engineer, revealed how many modern condensing boilers can pack up if the condensate pipe is frozen.

Snowy houses
Picture: PA

Although the caller conceded it was difficult to prevent through insulating, there was one trick you could try yourself.

“It’s normally a white pipe coming from the bottom of the boiler about the size of a 10p,” he said.

“You can just pull that down from the boiler usually, or if you have a little saw, you can cut it in half, put a basin underneath it and once the weather thaws out you can get somebody round to reconnect it.

“Quick, cheap, easy job.”

Watch the clip in full above for more details.

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Helpline for Heroes

Helpline For Heroes Vital Says Ex Soldier As He Recalls Tour Of Duty In Tears

5 days ago

Matt Frei Brexit

Brexit: Tory MP Dominic Grieve Prepared To Vote Against His Government

6 days ago

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s No-Nonsense Message To The EU Over Brexit Deal

4 hours ago