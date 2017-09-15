I Saw People On Fire, Says Parsons Green Attack Witness

Alex was on the carriage where the device exploded in Parsons Green and says there was a “big flame in my face” and people were on fire.

He spoke to LBC from St George’s Hospital where he was treated his injuries and told James there was a “big explosion.”

Most of the injuries are believed to be flash burns.

Alex said there was “panic” and a stampede to leave the station. He described how he helped a woman who was being “trampled” by people rushing to leave the station.