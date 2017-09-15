I Saw People On Fire, Says Parsons Green Attack Witness

15 September 2017, 12:03

Alex was on the carriage where the device exploded in Parsons Green and says there was a “big flame in my face” and people were on fire.

He spoke to LBC from St George’s Hospital where he was treated his injuries and told James there was a “big explosion.”

Most of the injuries are believed to be flash burns.

Alex said there was “panic” and a stampede to leave the station. He described how he helped a woman who was being “trampled” by people rushing to leave the station.

Pictures show what is believed to have caused the explosion
Pictures show what is believed to have caused the explosion. Picture: Twitter: Andy Webb

