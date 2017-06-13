If Austerity Has Been So Necessary Why End It Now, Asks James O’Brien

13 June 2017, 13:03

Theresa May is going to abandon austerity despite the Tories telling us it was absolutely necessary for the past seven years - so what’s changed? This is James O’Brien’s blistering take on the debacle.

Why End Austerity Now, Asks James O'Brien

Why End Austerity Now, Asks James O'Brien

00:01:58

The Prime Minister spent yesterday apologising to her cabinet and backbenchers after her party’s disastrous election result.

Mrs May said she took full responsibility for losing the Tories’ Commons majority and running a poor campaign.

So, despite the country still being in huge debt - James asks why the Tories appear to changing their tune when it comes to cuts all of a sudden.

Theresa May James O'Brien

“How is Theresa May going to head-off the Corbyn threat of the past?” James said. “She is going to argue that austerity is over without telling us why.

“What’s changed? We’re worse off then we are when it was brought it as a country.

“And we’re about to be considerably more worse off then we are now as a result of Brexit.

“So how can we be getting worse off but abandoning the policies that were designed to keep us afloat despite being badly off?”

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien Finds A Good Use For That 350m

James Has Found A Use For That £350 Million

Nigel Farage - Jeremy Corbyn

Nigel Farage’s Theory On Why Former Ukip Voters Flocked To Labour
James O'Brien angry

James O'Brien's Epic Analysis On How Britain Ended Up In Turmoil
James O'Brien Jeremy Corbyn

James O'Brien Nails Why Voters Fled Theresa May For Jeremy Corbyn

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien Snap Election

James O'Brien's Thought Provoking Take On Snap Election

James O'Brien Waving Hands

Furious Trump Fan Flounders When Asked To Name Just One Media "Lie"
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Lo And Behold There Is A Magic Money Tree After All

18 mins ago

Matt talking to camera

"Why Donald Trump Did What Barack Obama Failed To Do"

2 months ago

Theresa May Ed Vaizey

Through The Eyes Of A Tory: Where It All Went Wrong For Theresa May

3 days ago