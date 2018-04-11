James O'Brien's Reaction When He Hears Nothing Can Stop Trump's Pressing Nuclear Button

James O'Brien asked a US expert whether there are any checks and balances that could stop Donald Trump using a nuclear weapon. This is what happened when he found out there aren't any.

President Trump send out his most "reckless" and "chilling" tweet yet, escalating the tension with Russia by warning them to get ready for missiles.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Speaking to Brian Klaas, a Fellow in Politics at the London School of Economics, James said surely there must be checks and balances in place in the Senate to stop the President from acting unilaterally to start a nuclear war.

And when he found out there isn't, he made a completely involuntary gulping noise.

James O'Brien was shocked by what he heard. Picture: LBC

