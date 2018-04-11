James O'Brien's Reaction When He Hears Nothing Can Stop Trump's Pressing Nuclear Button

11 April 2018, 12:50

James O'Brien asked a US expert whether there are any checks and balances that could stop Donald Trump using a nuclear weapon. This is what happened when he found out there aren't any.

President Trump send out his most "reckless" and "chilling" tweet yet, escalating the tension with Russia by warning them to get ready for missiles.

Speaking to Brian Klaas, a Fellow in Politics at the London School of Economics, James said surely there must be checks and balances in place in the Senate to stop the President from acting unilaterally to start a nuclear war.

And when he found out there isn't, he made a completely involuntary gulping noise.

James O'Brien was shocked by what he heard
James O'Brien was shocked by what he heard. Picture: LBC

Watch the video to see what happened.

