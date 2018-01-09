James O'Brien Analysis Of David Davis' "No Deal" Letter Is Devastating

James O'Brien took apart David Davis' complaints that the EU is planning for a 'No Deal Brexit' in characteristic style.

In a letter seen by Financial Times journalist Jim Pickard, David Davis told the Prime Minister:

James read out some key passages - and ripped them apart.

David Davis: "I am writing to draw your and fellow members of the European Union Exit And Trade Committee's attention to a growing number of instances where the UK is treated differently by the EU institutions."

James O'Brien: What the hell did you expect to happen when you voted to leave the European Union, David?

David Davis: "The UK is treated differently by the EU institutions, before we leave the EU and in a way which is frequently damaging for UK interests."

James O'Brien: What? Oh my giddy aunt, colour me shocked. Who could possibly have seen that coming, Secretary Of State For Leaving The European Union?

David Davis: "The EU has adopted a number of measures that put agreements of contracts at risk of being terminated in the event of a no-deal scenario."

James O'Brien: What? No! You told the European Union that the UK could walk away with no deal at all and they have put measures and agreements and contracts in place that accommodate the possibility of a no-deal scenario. Well those dirty rotten Johnny Foreigners. Honestly, telling them that we were prepared to walk away with no deal and then they have the gall, the audacity to actually prepare for that possibility?

David Davis: "This would require UK companies to relocate to another member state."

James O'Brien: That's Project Fear, David! When people said that companies may have to relocate to another EU member state in order to retain the benefits of being a member of the European Union, that was Project Fear.

