James O'Brien Hits Out At Nadine Dorries For Saying People Are Better If They Earn More

James O'Brien tore into Nadine Dorries after she claimed she was better than him because she earns more money than him.

The Conservative MP responded to a tweet which claimed that James had called her dumb on his LBC show.

Yeah, so dumb I earn more than him. God save me from being as smart as he is. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) March 20, 2018

The person she was tweeting, Ioan Said responded: "Don’t use earning power as a way to claim your intelligence, it’s not really that clever an answer."

Speaking on LBC his morning, James criticised Ms Dorries for equating worth and importance with how much money you make - especially in the context of the important of public service workers.

He said: "There in a nutshell is that really thick Tory ideology, the idea that your worth as a human being is in any way identified by how much money you earn.

"It's incredible really when the people we rely on in our most desperate times of need are people who, by most measures in this country now, are pretty drastically underpaid.

"You think Nadine Dorries is worth more than a paramedic? Or a police officer because she earns a lot more than they do.

"I think you need some serious help if you fall into that category.

"She does, but then we know this is a woman who thinks that we should leave the Customs Union because she's not intelligent enough to know what it is."