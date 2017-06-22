James O'Brien Demolishes Dacre's MailOnline Claim

The Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre argued that the Daily Mail and MailOnline are different entities. James O'Brien took 90 seconds to demolish that claim.

James O'Brien Questions Claim by Daily Mail Editor 00:01:18

Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre criticised MailOnline saying his newspaper had little to do with its website equivalent.

After saying the editor has "done more damage to this country than anyone else in my lifetime", James went on to question whether The Daily Mail and MailOnline are, and can be, two different entities.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "Can somebody effectively claim as editor of The Daily Mail to have absolutely nothing to do with Mail Online a totally separate entity that has its own publisher, its own readership, different content and a very different world view with the fact that he received £263,388 in order to continue to invest in strong brands as a performance related award for his continuing to invest in strong brands of digital consumer media, particularly Mail Online?

"And yet it appears to me to be - I'm no expert, no lawyer, no accountant - but he appears to be trying to disassociate his newspaper from the website while trousering £263,388 for a performance related bonus regarding the website.

"I'm sure there's an innocent explanation, genuinely I'm sure there is, and I can't wait for one of you to provide it or indeed for Mr Dacre himself if he wants to give us a buzz or get one of his minions to."