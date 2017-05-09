James O'Brien Refuses To Let Gambling Addict Leave Without Getting Help

James O'Brien Insists Gambling Addict Gets Help 04:57

This woman admitted she has a gambling problem live on LBC but was hesitant about getting help. James O'Brien wouldn't let her go until she did.

Dee called from Hammersmith and admitted that her addiction to fruit machines had gradually got worse and she is losing up to £900 a time.

She has promised her partner she would close down her accounts, but told James that she had secretly opened a few accounts without him knowing.

James asked her to write down the number of a gambling addiction helpline and Dee responded that she'd do it later.

"No, I don't believe you," James said to her. "Will you ring them, will you ring them now."

James then insisted that Dee took down the phone number and wouldn't let her off the line until she had promised she would call it as soon as she hung up.

Listen to the heart-warming moment above.