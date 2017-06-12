James O'Brien's Epic Analysis On How Britain Ended Up In Turmoil

12 June 2017, 10:41

Britain is in turmoil. This is James O'Brien's epic analysis of how we got here.

James O'Brien's Epic Analysis Of Britain's Political Turmoil

James O'Brien's Epic Analysis Of Britain's Political Turmoil

00:03:20

Theresa May is being forced to form a minority government with the DUP after the Conservatives lost their majority in last week's General Election.

That has put the Brexit process into question, with negotiations due to re-start next week.

And James can't join in the schadenfreude that many people are indulging in, because Britain is in turmoil and we're going to pay for it.

He said: "This is not funny. And it's not fun.

"It's a country in absolutely unnecessary turmoil and it's turmoil that tracks back to the lies, the exaggerations, the misinformations and the vanity, the sheer egotistical vanity of certain individuals that led this country off a cliff last June."

James outlined the remarkable set of circumstances that led us to this position.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said of Theresa May: "She said she couldn't get a decent deal with a majority of 17. She now has no majority at all.

"On Friday night, I have to go to my children's primary school for a meeting to discuss how we're going to make up the £90,000 shortfall in the school's budget for next year. That's a result of austerity policies introduced by the last government.

"You'll forgive me, I hope, for not joining in with George Osborne's mischievous sniggering as Theresa May's fortunes take a plunge. George Osborne's policies explain why I have to go to my children's school on Friday to have a discussion about a £90,000 shortfall in the council's budgeting for that single state school in a relatively affluent part of the country. And if we're feeling the pinch like that, God knows how everybody else is."

This is James O'Brien's monologue in full

James O'Brien's Full Monologue On Electoral Turmoil

James O'Brien's Full Monologue On Electoral Turmoil

00:00:00

Latest on LBC

State of London Debate with Sadiq Khan

FREE TICKETS: State Of London Debate With Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage Reveals His General Election Result Prediction

James O'Brien Jeremy Corbyn

James O'Brien Nails Why Voters Fled Theresa May For Jeremy Corbyn
Lord Sugar

Corbyn Voters Didn't Know What They Were Voting For: Lord Sugar

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien Snap Election

James O'Brien's Thought Provoking Take On Snap Election

James O'Brien Waving Hands

Furious Trump Fan Flounders When Asked To Name Just One Media "Lie"
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz Raging

Maajid's Blazing Row With Muslim Woman Who Refuses Condemn Beating Women

18 hours ago

Matt talking to camera

"Why Donald Trump Did What Barack Obama Failed To Do"

2 months ago

Theresa May Ed Vaizey

Through The Eyes Of A Tory: Where It All Went Wrong For Theresa May

2 days ago