James O'Brien's Epic Analysis On How Britain Ended Up In Turmoil

Britain is in turmoil. This is James O'Brien's epic analysis of how we got here.

Theresa May is being forced to form a minority government with the DUP after the Conservatives lost their majority in last week's General Election.

That has put the Brexit process into question, with negotiations due to re-start next week.

And James can't join in the schadenfreude that many people are indulging in, because Britain is in turmoil and we're going to pay for it.

He said: "This is not funny. And it's not fun.

"It's a country in absolutely unnecessary turmoil and it's turmoil that tracks back to the lies, the exaggerations, the misinformations and the vanity, the sheer egotistical vanity of certain individuals that led this country off a cliff last June."

James outlined the remarkable set of circumstances that led us to this position.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said of Theresa May: "She said she couldn't get a decent deal with a majority of 17. She now has no majority at all.

"On Friday night, I have to go to my children's primary school for a meeting to discuss how we're going to make up the £90,000 shortfall in the school's budget for next year. That's a result of austerity policies introduced by the last government.

"You'll forgive me, I hope, for not joining in with George Osborne's mischievous sniggering as Theresa May's fortunes take a plunge. George Osborne's policies explain why I have to go to my children's school on Friday to have a discussion about a £90,000 shortfall in the council's budgeting for that single state school in a relatively affluent part of the country. And if we're feeling the pinch like that, God knows how everybody else is."

