James O'Brien Infuriates Caller With Joke About The Greggs' Sausage Roll Nativity

This is the hilarious moment James O'Brien told a joke about the Greggs' Sausage Roll Nativity - and a caller told him off for it.

James asked for listeners to call if they were genuinely upset by the Greggs' Christmas advert in which the baby Jesus was replaced by a sausage roll.

Marion called to say that she loves the nativity play and felt the baker's advert completely undermined it.

But James had a brilliant bit of wordplay to change Marion's mind.

James O'Brien enjoyed his chat with Marion over the Greggs sausage roll nativity. Picture: Greggs / LBC

Once she had worked out what he was doing, she dismissed it: "No, I don't accept jokes like that. I don't see it as a joke at all.

"I think it's in very poor taste and it's making a mockery of something which is beautiful."

