James O'Brien Infuriates Caller With Joke About The Greggs' Sausage Roll Nativity

16 November 2017, 13:32

This is the hilarious moment James O'Brien told a joke about the Greggs' Sausage Roll Nativity - and a caller told him off for it.

James asked for listeners to call if they were genuinely upset by the Greggs' Christmas advert in which the baby Jesus was replaced by a sausage roll.

Marion called to say that she loves the nativity play and felt the baker's advert completely undermined it.

But James had a brilliant bit of wordplay to change Marion's mind.

James O'Brien enjoyed his chat with Marion over the Greggs sausage roll nativity
James O'Brien enjoyed his chat with Marion over the Greggs sausage roll nativity. Picture: Greggs / LBC

Once she had worked out what he was doing, she dismissed it: "No, I don't accept jokes like that. I don't see it as a joke at all.

"I think it's in very poor taste and it's making a mockery of something which is beautiful."

Watch the lovely moment in the clip at the top of the page.

