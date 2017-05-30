James O'Brien Rips Apart May's "No Deal Is Better Than A Bad Deal" Claim

Theresa May insists that "no deal is better than a bad deal" on Brexit. But what does that actually mean, asks James O'Brien.

The Prime Minister told the Battle For Number 10 debate that she was willing to walk away from negotiations with no trade deal - and repeated the catchphrase a number of times.

But James asked one simple question: "What on earth does that mean?"

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "What's a bad deal? A bad deal would be a deal that is not as good as the deal that we currently have. Right? That's a bad deal.



"So that means every deal is a bad deal because there's no good deal. No one's been able to tell you what a good deal is. No one's been able to describe to you the deal that we will seek which will put us in a better position than we're currently in.

"So unless someone can explain what a good deal is, we must conclude that we will be securing a bad deal. ie. a deal which is demonstrably and definitively inferior to the deal which we currently have.

"So I know what a bad deal is. A bad deal is worse than what we've got. I think I know what a good deal is. A good deal is better than what we've got.



"So what is no deal? No deal is worse than a bad deal apparently. Or is it better than a bad deal? And in the absence of a good deal, is no deal a bad deal? Or is a bad deal a good deal?

"And that is British politics for you."