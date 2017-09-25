James O’Brien Has A Message For Those Cheering On The Success Of The AfD

James O’Brien has a strong message for the “patriotic” Brexiteers who are cheering on the success of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

The anti-immigration party won its first seats in Germany after coming third in the country’s general election on Sunday.

The shock result has been described as a “brave move” by Ukip’s interment leader.

He said it “shows that the people are no longer prepared to be ignored and coerced by the liberal left”.

But reacting to the result of his LBC show, James was left baffled how those who claim to be the “patriots” of Britain can be on the same side of the argument as “Nazis”.

He said: “People who will play a bogus patriotism card in the context of Brexit seem to think the election of actual Nazis in Germany is a good thing - a vindication of their political stance.

“So you now have people who would accuse somebody like me of being unpatriotic but also simultaneously support or welcome the election of a party to the Bundestag with a leader who says ‘we have the right to proud of the accomplishments of Germany soldiers in two World Wars’.”

