James O’Brien Has A Message For Those Cheering On The Success Of The AfD

25 September 2017, 13:43

James O’Brien has a strong message for the “patriotic” Brexiteers who are cheering on the success of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

The anti-immigration party won its first seats in Germany after coming third in the country’s general election on Sunday.

The shock result has been described as a “brave move” by Ukip’s interment leader.

He said it “shows that the people are no longer prepared to be ignored and coerced by the liberal left”.

But reacting to the result of his LBC show, James was left baffled how those who claim to be the “patriots” of Britain can be on the same side of the argument as “Nazis”.

He said: “People who will play a bogus patriotism card in the context of Brexit seem to think the election of actual Nazis in Germany is a good thing - a vindication of their political stance.

“So you now have people who would accuse somebody like me of being unpatriotic but also simultaneously support or welcome the election of a party to the Bundestag with a leader who says ‘we have the right to proud of the accomplishments of Germany soldiers in two World Wars’.”

Watch James' response in full above.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien

James O'Brien Says It Should Be Obvious Why Labour Don't Want To Take A Brexit Position
Nick Ferrari received this call from an angry RyanAir pilot

Furious Ryanair Pilot Calls LBC To Reveal All About Working Conditions
Archbishop Justin Welby live on LBC

Boy In A Dress Is "Not A Problem", Says Archbishop Of Canterbury
Hillsborough mum Margaret Aspinall met survivors from the Grenfell Tower

Hillsborough Hero Meets Grenfell Survivors To Give Advice On How To Get Justice

West London

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid asked is the caller was worried about the future of the transgender movement

Trans Caller Wants To Leave Country Thanks To Other Trans Activists' Behaviour

5 hours ago

Oliver also said: "Only a fool would actually name someone as the next potential leader of the Conservative party."

Cameron Spin Doctor Says Boris Johnson "Still Very Much A Possibility For Prime Minister"

9 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty black cabbie

Worried Caller Claims Black Cabbies "Do Not Pick Up Black People"

2 days ago