James O'Brien On The Ridiculousness Of The Brexit Divorce Bill

29 November 2017, 12:59

James O'Brien revealed his frustration that Britain had agreed to pay £50billion to leave the EU and engage in talks over an inferior trade deal.

Reports today suggest that Theresa May has finally agreed a divorce bill with the European Union - a deal which has brought together Remainers and Brexiteers in annoyance.

And James summed up the situation with one cutting phrase.

James O'Brien discussed the frustration of the Brexit divorce bill
James O'Brien discussed the frustration of the Brexit divorce bill. Picture: LBC / PA

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "Here is the state of play today. We are now paying tens of billions of pounds in order to leave the world's largest free trade area with our responsibilities met. This while surrendering all of our ability to define the rights and regulations under which the world's largest free trade area operates.

"We are doing this so that we can hopefully, but by no means yet definitely, start negotiating a new inferior arrangement with the world's largest free trade area in which we will no longer have any ability to frame or define its rights and regulations.

"And it's costing us at least £50 billion. And today perhaps for the first time since the Prime Minister issued that fatuous phrase, today we actually begin to get an idea of what Brexit actually means."

