James O’Brien On Why Brexiteers Were So Keen To Trigger Article 50 ASAP

There’s a reason Brexiteers were so eager for Theresa May to trigger Article 50. They knew the more time lapsed, the more Brits would have second thoughts about leaving, according to James O’Brien.

Today the Prime Minister is expected to tell EU leaders to show “creativity” over Brexit as she delivers her landmark speech in Florence.

Mrs May hopes her intervention will push Britain’s divorce talks on to discussions about a future trade deal.

Picture: PA

Negotiations with the bloc have stalled over the last few months. Even prominent Leave voters described the situation as a “bloody mess”.

One of those was the former Vote Leave chief Dominic Cummings. He recently said triggering Article 50 was a “historic, unforgivable blunder”.

But, James said there was a reason why passionate Brexiteers wanted the official divorce process to begin as quickly as possible.

He said: “The more time we spent doing what we’re doing now, the more time we spent working out what an actual withdrawal would look like in meaningful detailed terms rather than bovine sloganeering… but fine detail informed consent, difficult negotiations, we look into that cauldron we see what we see now.”

In his passionate outburst, James continued: “Trigger Article 50 as soon as you humanly can they said, these great human champions of democracy because when the people actually get to see the rabbit, they’re going to run a mile.

“When we start breaking down what this actually truly means, they’re not going to buy it so we’ve got to trigger Article 50.”