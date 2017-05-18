James O'Brien Spotted One Fascinating Thing In The Tory Manifesto

James O'Brien's Immediate Response To The Conservative Manifesto 00:32

Theresa May has confirmed there will be no new Leveson Inquiry into the press. I wonder how the newspaper editors will thank her, asks James O'Brien.

The Tory Manifesto states: Given the comprehensive nature of the first stage of the Leveson Inquiry and given the lengthy investigations by the police and Crown Prosecution Service into alleged wrongdoing, we will not proceed with the second stage of the Leveson Inquiry into the culture, practice and ethics of the press."

And James wondered how the newspaper editors will thank her for it on the front pages of the papers tomorrow.

Tory manifesto: No Leveson 2 pic.twitter.com/rQzNPN12jV — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) May 18, 2017

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "The mass ranks of hacks in the room have already been leafing through the document that they were given and there's already a couple of interesting things to emerge from it.

"There's not going to be any Leveson 2. Whether or not the copies of the manifesto are going to be delivered to the offices of Messrs Dacre and Murdoch with a lovely sort of rosette and ribbon on top of them, I haven't been able to establish yet.

"But they'll be absolutely delighted that there's not going to be any second round of the Leveson inquiry. I wonder what they'll give her in return. We'll find out on tomorrow's front pages."