James O'Brien Spotted One Fascinating Thing In The Tory Manifesto

18 May 2017, 12:13

James O'Brien's Immediate Response To The Conservative Manifesto

00:32

Theresa May has confirmed there will be no new Leveson Inquiry into the press. I wonder how the newspaper editors will thank her, asks James O'Brien.

The Tory Manifesto states: Given the comprehensive nature of the first stage of the Leveson Inquiry and given the lengthy investigations by the police and Crown Prosecution Service into alleged wrongdoing, we will not proceed with the second stage of the Leveson Inquiry into the culture, practice and ethics of the press."

And James wondered how the newspaper editors will thank her for it on the front pages of the papers tomorrow.

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "The mass ranks of hacks in the room have already been leafing through the document that they were given and there's already a couple of interesting things to emerge from it.

"There's not going to be any Leveson 2. Whether or not the copies of the manifesto are going to be delivered to the offices of Messrs Dacre and Murdoch with a lovely sort of rosette and ribbon on top of them, I haven't been able to establish yet.

"But they'll be absolutely delighted that there's not going to be any second round of the Leveson inquiry. I wonder what they'll give her in return. We'll find out on tomorrow's front pages."

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
James O'Brien on NHS and social care

James O'Brien Says Tory Policy On Social Care Is 'Opposite Of The NHS'
Nigel Farage LBC Studio

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Live From 7pm

maajid nawaz quran

Maajid Destroys Muslim Caller After He Refused To Condemn Stoning Women

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien Snap Election

James O'Brien's Thought Provoking Take On Snap Election

James O'Brien Waving Hands

Furious Trump Fan Flounders When Asked To Name Just One Media "Lie"
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz worried

All Parents Must Listen To This Call From A Child Protection Officer

2 days ago

Matt talking to camera

"Why Donald Trump Did What Barack Obama Failed To Do"

1 month ago

Len McCluskey Barry Gardiner

McCluskey "Lulling Tories Into False Sense Of Security" With Labour Claims

23 hours ago

General Election 2017